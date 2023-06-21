Duleep Trophy will start the domestic season, before the tournament know here what are the squads of all the teams

Central Zone will face East Zone while North Zone will face North East Zone team on the first day of Duleep Trophy starting June 28 in Bengaluru. The matches between Central Zone and East Zone will be played at Alur Cricket Stadium, while North Zone and North East Zone will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. North East Zone is the new and sixth team in the domestic first-class tournament. Both these matches will be like quarter finals. Last season’s winning West Zone and runner-up South Zone teams have been given direct entry into the semi-finals. The final will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on July 12.

Full squad of all regions

West Zone: Priyank Panchal (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harvik Desai (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Het Patel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Arpit Vasavada, Atit Seth, Shams Mulani, Yuvraj Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakaria , Chintan Gaja, Arjan Nagwaswala.

South Zone: Hanuma Vihari (Captain), Mayank Agarwal (VICE CAPTAIN), Sai Sudarshan, Ricky Bhui (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Samarth, Washington Sundar, Sachin Baby, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Kishore, V Kaverappa, V Vishak, KV Shashikant, Darshan Misal, Tilak Verma.

East Zone: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Shahbaz Nadeep (vice-captain), Shantanu Mishra, Sudeep Gharami, Riyan Parag, A Majumdar, Bipin Saurabh, A Porel (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Anukul Roy, M Mura Singh, Ishan Porel.

North Zone: Mandeep Singh (c), Prashant Chopra, Dhruv Shorey, Manan Vohra, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Ankit Kumar, AS Kalsi, Harshit Rana, Abid Mushtaq, Jayant Yadav, Pulkit Narang, Nishant Sandhu, Siddharth Kaul, Vaibhav Arora Baltej Singh.

Middle Zone: Shivam Mavi (Captain), Upendra Yadav (Vice Captain and Wicketkeeper), Vivek Singh, Himanshu Mantri, Kunal Chandela, Shubham Sharma, Amandeep Khare, Rinku Singh, Akshay Wadkar, Dhruv Jurel, Saurabh Kumar, Manav Sathar, Saransh Jain , Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur.

North East Zone: Rongsen Jonathan (captain), Nilesh Lamichhane (vice-captain), Kishan Lyngdoh, Langlonyamba, AR Ahlawat, Joseph Lalthakhuma, Prafullamani (wk), Dippu Sangma, Jotin Pheroijam, Imliwati Lamtur, Paljor Tamang, Kishan Sinha, Akash Kumar Chowdhary , Rajkumar Rex Singh, Nagaho Chishi.

Reserves: Lee Yong Lepcha, Nabam Abo, Dika Ralte.

