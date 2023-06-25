Dumka: ‘What benefit did the victim’s family of minor Ankita get’, Jharkhand High Court asked

Ranchi. The Jharkhand High Court conducted an online hearing on the PIL filed suo motu regarding the burning of minor Ankita in the petrol incident in Dumka on 23 August 2022. A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Anand Sen, during the hearing through video conferencing, wanted to know what benefits have been given to the victim’s family after the incident. At the same time, the Central Government was asked to file a status report again in the case of burn ward in Deoghar AIIMS. In the past also, the Bench had sought answers from the Central Government.

The victim’s family was given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

Prior to this, the bench was told that a compensation of Rs 10 lakh has been given to the victim’s family. On behalf of the central government, advocate Prashant Pallav had told during the last hearing that the local MP has also deposited Rs 28 lakh for the family suffering from his level.

It is noteworthy that on August 23, 2022, the Jharkhand High Court took seriously the incident of burning of a minor in the petrol incident in Dumka and converted it into a public interest litigation. On the night of August 23, a young man named Shahrukh had set Ankita, a class 12 student sleeping in the house, on fire alive. Seriously injured Ankita was admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Later he was admitted to RIMS, where he died.