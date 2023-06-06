Dummy registration card for Bihar Board 12th exam to be held in 2024, check this way

Bihar Board class 12th 2024 Exam Dummy Admit Card Out, Know details: Bihar School Education Board has issued intermediate or class 12th dummy registration card for the year 2024. The dummy registration card is available on the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com. The dummy admit card will be available till June 16 on the official website.

#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar #Inter_Annual_Exam_2024 pic.twitter.com/hTBRXqJb89

— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) June 6, 2023



This is how you can download dummy admit card

Heads of educational institutions will be able to download the dummy admit card through their user ID and password and send it to the students. Any correction in the spelling of name or photo, date of birth, caste, religion, nationality, gender, subject etc. of the students or their parents will be done by the head of the educational institution concerned.

In case of any inconvenience in downloading the dummy registration card report, contact the committee’s helpline number- 0612- 2230039.