Duration of Organic Corridor Scheme extended in Bihar, 20000 acres will be cultivated in 13 districts, farmers will get Rs 11500

Manoj Kumar, Patna. The period of the ongoing Organic Corridor Scheme in 13 districts of Bihar has been extended. Now this scheme will run till 2025. Under this, a total of 20 thousand acres in the selected 13 districts will be made completely organic. Under this scheme, Rs 11500 per acre will be given as grant to the farmers doing farming in the first year. Along with this, in the second and third year, Rs 65-65 hundred per acre will be given as grant. Earlier this scheme was till 2022-23.

Organic corridors were made in these districts

Let us tell you that Patna, Buxar, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Khagaria, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Bhagalpur, Munger, Katihar and Nalanda have been made organic corridors located on the banks of river Ganga. At present, organic farming is being done in 17507.363 acres in these districts. Bihar State Biological Mission is monitoring it. Biological corridor has been made an important component of water-life-greenery.

Soil of 20 thousand hectare area will be kept free from defects

According to the standard of National Program on Organic Production (NPOP), the selected area in these 13 districts has to be made organic. Organic farming will be promoted in the form of a cluster. Under this, the health and quality of the soil will be protected by agro-ecosystem management, and will be kept free from harmful substances. Basic infrastructure will also be made available to the farmers.

There will also be marketing of organic products.

Common facility center will be constructed under this scheme. Facility of isolated van, refrigerated van will be provided on 75 percent subsidy. Marketing of organic products will also be done through the agency. With this, the farmers will be able to get a fair price for their produce.

Organic Promotion Scheme will run in 38 districts

Organic incentive scheme will be run in 38 districts of the state to produce poison-free food. Under this, the cost price of crops will be reduced and productivity will be increased. If this happens, the income of the farmers will increase. Under this scheme, farmers will get grant for construction of vermi compost, commercial vermi compost unit. For vermi compost, 50 percent of the cost or a maximum of five thousand rupees per unit grant will be given. At the same time, a maximum grant of Rs 6.40 lakh will be given for making commercial vermicompost. The amount will be paid in three installments to the beneficiaries of commercial vermicompost.

