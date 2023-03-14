During the night, the Azerbaijani territory was attacked by the Republic of Artsakh at least 19 times

March 14 - BLiTZ. The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia does not subside. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced 19 attacks by the Republic of Artsakh on the territory of the country from the evening of March 13 to the morning of March 14. In response, fire was opened on the territory of the republic. This was reported by the publication AVIA.PRO.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, the attacks took place from positions in settlements, including in the Kalbajar, Lachin and Dashkesan regions.

The Russian side has not yet commented on the situation, but experts fear that this could lead to a new armed conflict and the seizure of control by Azerbaijan over Karabakh.

