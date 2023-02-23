Dynamo footballer Laxalt injured his knee

Defender of the Moscow football club “Dynamo” Uruguayan Diego Laxalt suffered an injury to his left knee at a training camp in Turkey. This was reported on February 23 in the press service of the team.

It is noted that the 30-year-old football player was injured in training on February 20.

“The examination revealed damage to the internal lateral ligament of the knee, there is no question of a more serious injury,” he quotes TASS press service.

The day after the incident in Turkey, the defender went to Moscow. The timing of his recovery has not yet been announced.

This season, Laxalt has played 12 matches for Dynamo in all competitions, but has not scored any goals.

Earlier, on February 15, Dynamo Moscow defeated Alania in a friendly match at the training camp in Turkey with a score of 3:2, reported “Sport Express”.

Prior to that, on February 12, Dynamo Moscow defeated the Uzbek Olimpik in a friendly match. The game ended with the score 1:0. The only goal was scored by Dynamo striker Fyodor Smolov from the penalty spot in the 80th minute.