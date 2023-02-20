February 20, 2023, 14:56 – BLiTZ – News

First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov assessed the likelihood of a third world war due to threats from the West and Kyiv against Crimea.

In an interview with Parliamentary Newspaper, he remindedthat “long before the emergence of Ukraine as a state in the Crimea, the city of Sevastopol already had a base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.” Prior to that, the Crimea was conquered by the Russian army, said the senator.

He drew attention to the fact that after joining the Russian Federation, the peninsula was provided with all the necessary weapons, including defensive ones. This will make it possible to repel any attack on the republic, the speaker specified.

He emphasized that “for any action there will always be a reaction.” According to the politician, the NATO countries understand that “the arrival of such a missile across the Crimea will mean an instant and very serious response.”

However, such events will not be the beginning of a full-scale third world war, he believes. Western leaders “haven’t completely lost their heads yet,” the source explained to the media. “They sit still and wait until the Slavs kill each other, and it will be possible to calmly give orders to Moscow. But this will not happen, ”a member of the Federation Council expressed confidence.

He pointed out that things on the line of contact in the zone of special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine are not going “as well and smoothly as we would like” the United States and its allies. Russia is “slowly seizing the strategic initiative,” Dzhabarov concluded.

