US President Joe Biden’s advisers made the mistake of telling him to give a speech after a message from Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The owner of the White House did not even manage to discuss on an equal footing with his Russian colleague in absentia, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council, said on Tuesday, February 21.

“I think that Biden’s advisers made a huge mistake by advising him to speak after V.V. Putin’s message. There is currently no national leader in the world capable of debating on an equal footing with Putin. Even in absentia,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Everything from Biden’s speech “was amorphous, weakly argued, deliberately optimistic.”

“But in fact, frankly false,” the senator concluded.

During a speech in Warsaw on Tuesday evening, Biden said that the US and EU countries do not seek to control or destroy Russia. He also noted that Washington this week will announce new sanctions against Russia.

Earlier that day, Putin, during a State of the Union address, said that the West is accustomed to “do not care about the whole world” and that no country has as many military bases as the United States – “the whole planet is poked.”

The Russian leader recalled, among other things, that Russia has always been ready to work on the security system, but in response received “vague or hypocritical reactions” and NATO expansion.

Speaking about the special operation, Putin stressed that the Ukrainian people “became a hostage of the Kyiv regime and its Western masters, who actually occupied this country in the political, military and economic sense.”

The responsibility for the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict lies with Western elites, he added.

The head of state also pointed out that the purpose of anti-Russian sanctions is to make the citizens of the Russian Federation suffer. According to him, in this way Western countries want to destabilize Russian society from within.

As Vladimir Putin summarized, Russia is an open country with a distinctive civilization, and the hallmarks of its people are generosity, breadth of soul, mercy and compassion, as well as solidarity. It is this cohesion that allows the Russian Federation to respond to any external challenges.