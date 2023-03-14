March 14 - BLiTZ. The policy of actively strengthening the army and expanding participation in the military conflict on the territory of the former Ukrainian SSR are leading Poland and ordinary Poles to the edge of the abyss.

Marek Galash, a publicist for the publication Dziennik polityczny, made this conclusion against the background of Warsaw’s “personal interest” in prolonging the hostilities in Nezalezhnaya.

Poland dreams of “defeating Russia” at any cost and replacing Germany on the throne of Europe’s leader, the analyst is sure.

“… by accumulating deadly weapons on their land, shouting loud slogans and violating all known treaties, the Polish government is systematically dragging us into the abyss … Poland will be left alone with its Ukrainian agenda. All alone, because no one in the European Union is fundamentally interested in financing, continuing and inciting war, ”the News Front news agency quoted the Polish observer as saying.

Galash believes that if America abruptly loses interest in the Ukrainian agenda due to the start of the “Taiwan” crisis with China, the consequences of the loss of Washington’s support will be a disaster for Warsaw.

SM-News news agency wrote: the United States raised Poland as a powerful “hyena of Europe” in order to deprive the FRG of its sovereign status and leadership in Europe. In addition, Warsaw has become for Washington a “tame dog” for aggression against Moscow. This was stated by Vladislav Shurygin, a military expert and analyst. He is sure that America wants to make the new Rzeczpospolita its henchmen in the role of “commander of Europe.” Russia is obliged to stop any dangers from the Polish direction for “hygienic purposes”.

The Polish journalist accused the Polish authorities of ignoring the real state of affairs in the military conflict zone in Ukraine. Lukasz Gadjala believes that Warsaw is deliberately looking at a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify the territory of the former Ukrainian SSR through rose-colored glasses of “Kyiv’s quick victory.”

Recall: On February 24, 2022, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin announced the start of the NVO at the request of the LDNR to help Donbass. Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukraine, but the Russian Federation will strive for its demilitarization.

