E-commerce Policy: Inter-ministerial consultation continues for e-commerce policy, DPIIT secretary said this

E-commerce Policy: The process of inter-ministerial consultation on e-commerce policy is going on. This information has been given by Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPII). He said that this policy would help in providing a conducive environment for inclusive and harmonious development of the region.

Singh said that broadly this policy will work with consumer protection rules, not ‘collide’ with them. He said that the objective of this policy is to formulate a strategy to provide a conducive environment for inclusive and harmonious growth of e-commerce sector through streamlined regulatory framework for ease of doing business, adoption of modern technology, integration of supply chains and thereby increase exports. To do. We are in the process of inter-ministerial consultations (to formulate the policy), Singh said.

E-Commerce: Complaint redressal system of e-commerce companies is not good, investigation continues against Ola-Uber

He said that consumer protection rules and this policy will be different, but will not ‘collide’ with each other. This policy will act as a comprehensive framework in comparison to the e-commerce rules. Asked about domestic retailers’ demand for clarification in the policy on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in e-commerce sector, the secretary said the policy will try to address some of the issues to implement the norms more effectively .

On any idea about a regulator for the sector, he said that there is no talk of it right now. The Confederation of All Indian Traders (CAIT), an organization of traders, has raised the demand for bringing a strong e-commerce policy and setting up an empowered regulatory body. CAT alleges that foreign online retailers are violating FDI norms in e-commerce and the government should take action against them.

Meesho E-Commerce: Meesho joins the Open Network for Digital Commerce )dpiit