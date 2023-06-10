Each player participating in the FIFA Women’s World Cup will get USD 30,000.

New Delhi, 10 June (Hindustan Times). FIFA on Friday announced its new payment distribution model for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand, in which at least US$30,000 will be distributed to each player participating in the tournament.

As per the financial allocation, each player will get US$30,000 for the group stage. dollars, while the champion team will receive US$270,000 for each player. US$60,000 to US$195,000 will be awarded to each player between the Round of 16 and the runner-up in prize money.

FIFA said the initiative is another concrete step towards developing women’s football and ensuring a fair deal for players.

“Under this unprecedented new distribution model, each female player taking part in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 can count on individual remuneration,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Each participating member association will receive at least US$1.56 million, and US$4.29 million will be distributed to the winners. According to FIFA, its total investment in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is estimated to exceed US$500 million.