March 16 - BLiTZ. Against the background of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Western curators are in a hurry to give advice to the neighbors of the warring Square. British Foreign Minister James Cleverley is in Chisinau on a working visit and said that London does not consider military assistance to be the best option to protect the interests of Great Britain in Moldova, although it sees Russia's subversive activities in this country. He expressed his belief that continued military assistance to Ukraine is the best way to protect Moldova from a potential Russian invasion. EurAsiaDaily writes about this.

Cleverly also stressed that direct threats to the Republic of Moldova have recently decreased, and the arming of Ukraine remains a priority for the West. He also announced additional financial assistance of £12m to finance economic and political reforms, including changes in the energy sector, as well as the provision of $600,000 to create conditions for free and transparent elections in 2024.

The UK seeks to support and provide financial assistance to countries affected by Russia in various areas, including the fight against corruption and economic and political reforms. It also provokes these countries into a confrontation with Russia, which continues the special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, launched in February 2022.

