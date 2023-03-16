March 16 - BLiTZ. The creation of a single energy market of the Eurasian Economic Union will help the states of the region to interact and support each other if necessary. This was stated by the Minister for Energy and Infrastructure of the Eurasian Economic Commission Arzybek Kozhoshev, according to the information portal EurAsiaDaily.

The Minister also said that work on the formation of the market is going on actively, and it should start working in 2025. The creation of a unified system will allow the EAEU countries to help each other and sell energy on market terms, as well as reduce dependence on supplies from other regions. Decisions in the EAEU are made only with the consent of all parties, therefore, at the moment, issues related to market regulation are being discussed. The creation of a single energy market is a fundamental step towards bringing the member countries of the EAEU closer together.

Syrian President Assad: US may deploy Islamic terrorists to Ukraine to fight Russia