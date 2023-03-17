EAD: European Parliament seeks to turn Estonia into a bankrupt state

March 17 - BLiTZ. Estonia does not agree with all the proposals of the European Parliament to achieve climate neutrality in the construction sector, in particular with the plan for forced renovation of buildings. Vice-Chancellor of the Ministry of Economy of Estonia Ivo Jaanisoo pointed out that the implementation of the plan will require huge costs and is not feasible in the face of rising prices for building materials, labor shortages and the energy crisis. About this, with reference to sources, writes EurAsiaDaily.

As a reminder, in March, the European Parliament voted for a directive on energy efficiency in buildings with the aim of significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption in the EU building sector by 2030 and making it climate neutral by 2050.

