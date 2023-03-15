EAD: German Chancellor Scholz says Sweden should become a NATO member as soon as possible

March 15 - BLiTZ. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said at a joint briefing in Berlin that Sweden should join NATO as soon as possible. They stressed that the events of recent months have highlighted the importance of NATO enlargement, which is essential for the security of Europe.

They expressed support for strengthening the defense capability of Ukraine and stressed that Russia should not succeed in its imperialist goals. Ulf Kristersson also spoke about the hope that Turkey will agree to Sweden’s accession to NATO after the parliamentary and presidential elections in Sweden on May 14. About this, citing sources, writes the publication EurAsiaDaily.

Kristersson explained that he had informed the Swedish public that the government had received information that Turkey would agree to Finland’s accession to NATO before the Swedish application was accepted, and therefore the joint plan for Finland and Sweden to join could not be implemented. The Swedish government is preparing for this situation, but does not hide the fact that it would be better to acquire NATO membership together with Finland.

