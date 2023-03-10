EAD: Italy is feverishly addressing the acute shortage of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles

March 10 - BLiTZ. Italy plans to procure 125 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles to close the armored gap before long-term projects can be implemented. About this, citing sources, writes the publication "Eurasia Daily".

The conflict in Ukraine is increasing interest in ground warfare, while stockpiles of Ariete tanks and Dardo infantry fighting vehicles are aging and depleted. The Italian Ministry of Defense is looking for operational ways to fill gaps in new armored vehicles and is considering leasing Leopard 2 tanks from allied countries.

The need to modernize tanks and combat vehicles was last relevant in the 1980s. In addition, the Italian Navy has signed a contract for the supply of 36 armored amphibious vehicles to be used by the San Marco Marine Brigade.

Russia donates Ekran-M spacecraft to Kazakhstan 10 March 2023 at 10:13