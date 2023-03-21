EAD: The Security Council of Moldova was headed by Sandu’s young lover

March 21 - BLiTZ. The post of head of the Security Council of Moldova was taken by a young politician, Stefan Cibulyak. The day before, President of Moldova Maia Sandu introduced him to the composition of the Council.

Previously, he headed the service of the Supreme Security Council of the Republic of Moldova. He took this position in 2021 bypassing a public competition by the personal decision of President Maia Sandu, reports EurAsia Daily.

Member of the Socialist Party Batryncha accused Sanda of war with dissidents and opposition March 18, 2023 at 14:47

Local media wrote that the student deserved a new state post by “successfully diving from the university bench under the presidential skirt.”

Earlier, a member of the Party of Socialists of Moldova, Vlad Batryncha, said that the leader of the country, Maia Sandu, is waging war with the opposition and those who think differently. According to the politician, the head of Moldova perceives only his own position.