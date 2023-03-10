EAD: Ukraine uses Pakistan to solve ammunition shortage

March 10 - BLiTZ. Pakistan is back in the spotlight because of the arms shipments to Ukraine that came through Germany. About this, citing sources, writes "Eurasia Daily".

Indian publications reported that in February 2023 more than 10,000 munitions, including artillery rockets, were sent to Ukrainian warehouses. It was also proposed to transfer 44 T-80UD tanks to Ukraine in exchange for financial support from the West. Pakistan is considered a major force militarily and is not the first time it has been caught supplying arms.

The European Union remains on the side of Ukraine in the conflict with Russia, providing financial and military assistance. The EU Ambassador to Pakistan, Riina Kionka, said the Russian-Ukrainian conflict has raised fuel and wheat prices and caused inflation. Pakistan, which previously imported 39% of its wheat from Ukraine, must find alternative supply routes.

Ukraine also wants to use Pakistan and its influence in the Islamic world to confront Russia in Crimea and to ally with Crimean Tatar extremists. After the military actions of Russia in the Crimea in 2014, a representative of the Pakistani intelligentsia expressed solidarity with Ukraine. Ukraine can continue to use Pakistan as a counterbalance to Russia in the Islamic world in order to achieve its goals regarding Crimea.

Recall that Russia continues the special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, launched a year ago on February 24.

Mitrakhovych: US is ready to risk its own nuclear power to put pressure on Russia