Eager to know the story of Gadar 2, advance booking will start from this day, book tickets quickly

Fans are eagerly waiting for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s most awaited film Gadar 2. There has been a buzz about the film for a long time. Backed by Anil Sharma and Zee Studios, the film is slated to release on August 11. Now there is news that advance booking of Gadar 2 is going to start soon. In such a situation, you also want to see the love chemistry of Tara Singh and Sakina onscreen, so book this without delay.

Advance booking of Gadar 2 will start from this day

According to Pinkvilla’s report, the advance booking of Gadar 2 will start from July 28, the same day Karan Johar’s Rocky and Rani’s love story starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will also release. Today the film’s new song ‘Khairiyat’ was released. The over three minute long track gives us a glimpse into the lives of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, which also features their son Utkarsh Sharma. In the video, an emotional Sunny Deol (Tara Singh) is seen traveling on top of a bus crossing mountains and rivers while reading a letter. Back home, Ameesha (Sakina) gets emotional while praying for her son. On the other hand, his son Utkarsh (Charanjeet), who is now grown up, reminisces about the happy times he spent with his family. However, it is not told in the video how Charanjit got separated from his family.

Gadar 2’s first song Ud Ja Kale Kava rocked

Bringing back the magic and nostalgia of Tara and Sakina’s love story, the film’s team recently re-released the iconic chartbuster, ‘Ud Ja Kale Kava’. Within no time, the song started trending on various social media platforms and received immense love from the fans. This song has been choreographed by the very skilled Shabina Khan. Original Song Sung By Sangeet Samrat Udit Narayan & Alka Yagnik,

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTAegUy7mo4)Gadar 2: Sunny Deol reached the Kapil Sharma show as Tara Singh, said- I have brought a truck with Archana Puran Singh….

About Gadar 2

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. The teaser of Gadar 2 hints that the story begins from where it ended in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and fans also got to hear a reprized version of the song Ghar Aaja Pardesi. Recently the teaser of the film was also released. The video begins with a dialogue in a woman’s voice, which goes like this, “Damaad hai yeh Pakistan ka, usse coconut do, tika lagao, varna iss baar woh dowry me pura lahore le jayega.” This time he can be seen fighting with the enemies with a cart wheel instead of a hand pump. At the end of the teaser, the actor can be seen crying on someone’s grave. Along with this, Woh Ghar Aaja Pardesi… Ki Teri Meri Ek Jindi Can be heard playing in the background.

What will be the story of Gadar 2

Gadar 2 will majorly focus on the unbreakable father-son relationship between Tara Singh and his son Charanjeet, whom his parents fondly call ‘Jeete’. The role will once again be reprized by actor Utkarsh Sharma, who this time has grown up and will play the role of an Indian soldier. If reports are to be believed, the story will take a leap of 20 years in the story revolving around the India-Pakistan war in 1970. This time Tara Singh will cross the border not for his beloved wife Sakina but to save his son’s life.

