Ear Care Tips: Use Bluetooth headphones or earbuds, be alert, can be a victim of deafness

Ear Care Tips In Hindi: At present, the trend of Bluetooth headphones or earbuds is increasing rapidly. These devices damage the auditory nerves of the ear and also exert an aging effect on the auditory hearing mechanism. Actually bluetooth works with the help of radio frequency. Electromagnetic frequency emerges from it, which harms the body. Since the earbuds are inserted inside the ear, prolonged use of them can cause deafness due to the radiation emanating from Bluetooth. In the research conducted in PGI Chandigarh recently, it has been revealed that using hearing aid for more than four hours a day leads to loss of hearing ability. This is the reason that hearing loss which was earlier considered to be a problem of old age, but due to earbuds, people are facing this problem even in youth.

pay attention to your ears

Ear is the most neglected part of the body in our country. Small problems occurring in it are ignored until they take a serious form, such as according to the WHO report, 30 to 40 percent people in our country are facing the problem of liquid flowing from the ear. Due to which the person starts hearing less in one ear. If the patient consults the doctor in time, then his problem can be cured by medicines or operation, whereas if not doing so, the auditory nerve between the ear and the brain gets damaged. If untreated, there is a decrease in hearing capacity or hearing loss.

effects of loud noise on hearing ability

Listening to songs in loud voice reduces the hearing capacity with time, because the sound is produced by the vibration in the air, which falls on our eardrums, then we hear the words or music. When listening to songs with headphones, there is a continuous pounding on the eardrums and you cannot hear the outside sound. Sound waves reach the brain through the cochlear nerve. Listening to loud music damages this nerve. Sound waves do not reach the brain properly. A sound of less than 75 decibels is considered safe for the ears, while a sound of more than 85 decibels is harmful to the ears.

how to avoid

At present, these devices cannot be completely ignored, but it is important to keep some things in mind while using them.

Avoid using earbuds or earpods that are placed inside the ear. If necessary, use over ear earphones/headphones.

Use wired headphones and Bluetooth speakers as far as possible.

Do not use earbuds for more than one to one and a half hours at a time. If you are using earphones for a long time, then keep taking it off in between.

Talk only by keeping the phone at a distance from the ear.

Don’t listen to music at full volume.

be alert

Those who use earphones for a long time, they should be cautious. Many types of problems start with the auditory nerve damage of the ear, such as not hearing some sounds or some beats of the song, itching, pain in the ear, ear discharge or watery liquid coming out, whistling inside the ear. Echoing voices or sometimes outside sounds, deterioration of body balance, dizziness, nausea. If such symptoms appear, then the ENT doctor should be consulted without delay.

what is important

People who use earphones continuously for 6-8 hours from bluetooth device. They must get their auditory screening- audiometry test done at least once in 6 months. If there is any kind of problem in the nerve function of the ear or if you are hearing less, then contact the ENT doctor, so that they can give you boosters of the ear nerves. The most important thing is to use the earphones at least or do it only when it is very important. If it is necessary to use, then increase its volume up to a maximum of 60 percent. They should turn off bluetooth devices.

Interview: Rajni Arora

