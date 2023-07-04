Early morning drone attack in Moscow, Russia blames Ukraine

Moscow : A drone was attacked in the Russian capital Moscow in the early hours of Tuesday. Russian news agencies, citing emergency services, said that at least three drones were intercepted in the Moscow region in the early hours of Tuesday. One was intercepted in the neighboring Kaluga region. Russian news agency Tass said in a report that according to preliminary information, three drones were heading towards Moscow at different times.

Two drones shot down in Valuevo village

Two drones were shot down near the village of Valuevo, about 30 km southwest of the Kremlin, the RIA news agency reported. One of these was in the Kaluga region, which borders the Moscow region. A second drone was shot down in the area of ​​the city of Kubinka, some 63 km west of Moscow. A Russian airport is also located in Kubinka. Initial information coming in this matter revealed that there was no casualty or damage.

Moscow’s mayor accused Ukraine

According to news agency Reuters, RIA also reported that landings and takeoffs at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport were restricted following the incident due to technical glitches beyond the airport’s control. It was told that many flights were diverted to other airports, which were functioning normally. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin accused Ukraine of carrying out another drone attack on the Russian capital and its territory. At this time, the attacks have been repulsed by the air defense forces. According to the news agency Reuters, Sergei Sobyanin said that all detected drones have been destroyed.

Russia Ukraine War: Who attacked the drone in Russia’s capital Moscow? This thing came to the fore

Ukraine attacked infrastructure including airport

On the other hand, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine attempted to attack civilian infrastructure, including the airport, which is a terrorist act. Zakharova said that the Kiev regime attempted to attack the area where civilian infrastructure is located. It also includes the airport, where foreign planes also land. He said that this is another terrorist act of Ukraine.