Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 38,000 – DOS

February 17, 2023, 00:45 – BLiTZ – News The Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) has shared data that the death toll from large-scale earthquakes in Turkey has risen to 38,044.

The following information is given: “According to the latest data, the death toll has risen to 38,044.”

Earlier it became known that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 occurred in the southeast of Turkey in the province of Hatay. This is reported by the Office of Emergency Situations in the country.

According to the ministry, the earthquake center lay at a depth of about 10 kilometers in the Mediterranean Sea, it was at a distance of about 5 kilometers from the Turkish coast, in the region of Hatay province. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

A day earlier, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the death toll from two February 6 earthquakes in southeastern Turkey was 35,418.

Erdogan called the scale and destructiveness of the earthquakes in Kahramanmaras an exceptional natural phenomenon. According to the President of Turkey, the search and rescue operation after the earthquake will continue until the last survivor is rescued.

More than eight thousand people were pulled alive from the rubble as a result of earthquakes. Moreover, the President of Turkey noted, a significant part of the 81,000 victims have already been discharged from hospitals.

