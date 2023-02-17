Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 38,000

Turkey’s earthquake death toll rises to 38,044 This was announced on Friday, February 17, by the Office of Emergency Situations in Turkey (AFAD).

“According to the latest information received, a total of 38,044 of our citizens died in the provinces of Kahramanmarash, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Osmaniye, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya and Elazig,” the statement reads. message departments.

It is noted that after the first earthquake in Turkey, another 4.7 thousand aftershocks were recorded.

According to AFAD, more than 264 thousand people are currently working in the region, including rescuers, police officers, doctors, volunteers and representatives of other departments and services.

An air bridge was set up to transport supplies and personnel. In total, 7.9 thousand sorties have been made since the cataclysm.

Earlier in the day it became known that the child was rescued from the rubble 260 hours after the earthquake. Osman, 12, was found alive among the rubble of a building in Hatay province. He was rushed to the hospital.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmarash in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria. Earlier it was reported about the death of 35,418 people in Turkey. WHO also reported that in Syria, a natural disaster claimed the lives of 8.5 thousand people.

On February 14, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe, Hans Kluge, called the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria the worst natural disaster in the region in the last 100 years. According to Kluge, 26 million people in both countries are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the next day that the search and rescue operation after the earthquakes in the country would last until the last survivor was removed from the rubble. 12,335 units of construction equipment, 76 aircraft and 26 ships were involved in the elimination of the consequences of natural disasters.

On February 15, a woman and two children were rescued from rubble in the city of Khatai, 228 hours after the earthquake. In total, more than 8 thousand people were pulled out during the rescue operation.

On the same day, health experts warned of the threat of secondary effects from the earthquake. Thus, the southeast of the Turkish region may become the epicenter of the spread of cholera. This is primarily due to the lack of clean water, sewerage, heating and regular medical care.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

