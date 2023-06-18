Earthquake: Earthquake tremors felt in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, magnitude 4.1 on Richter scale

Once again in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh Earthquake Tremors have been felt. An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at 3:50 am on Sunday. While an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred 295 km northeast of Leh district of Ladakh. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km at 2.16 am. There is no news of any casualty in the earthquake.

Earthquake tremors were felt in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday as well

Earlier on Saturday also, earthquake tremors were felt in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh. Two tremors of mild intensity were felt in Ramban and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said that two tremors of 3.0 magnitude and 4.4 magnitude earthquake were felt in the Chenab Valley region of Jammu and Kashmir within eight hours.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

An official of the Meteorological Department said that the epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred at 2.30 pm on Saturday, was in Ramban district adjacent to the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. He said that the epicenter of the earthquake was located five kilometers below the surface at 33.31 degrees north latitude and 75.19 degrees east longitude.

NIA attaches properties of Zahoor Watley and Yasin Malik in Jammu and Kashmir in terror funding case

4.5 magnitude earthquake in Ladakh

According to the National Center for Seismology, earthquake tremors were felt in Leh on Saturday, whose intensity was 4.5 on the Richter scale. It is worth noting that in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, earthquake tremors are being felt from time to time during this time.