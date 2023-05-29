Earthquake: Earthquake tremors in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Punjab and Haryana, people ran out of the house

Earthquake tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. According to information, tremors were also felt in Srinagar and Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir. It is being told that an earthquake of 5.9 magnitude occurred at around 10.19 am 70 km south-east of Afghanistan. People ran out of their homes after the tremors of the earthquake.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 occurred 70 km southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, at around 10.19 am: EMSCTremors were also felt in Srinagar and Poonch in J&K.

— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023



Mild tremors felt in parts of Punjab and Haryana

Mild tremors of earthquake were felt in parts of Punjab and Haryana including Chandigarh on Sunday. According to the seismologist, the earthquake occurred at around 11.23 am, whose tremors were felt for a few seconds.

Powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Pakistan

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale hit several parts of Pakistan on Sunday morning, triggering panic and forcing people to come out of their homes. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Center in Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan and it came at a depth of 223 km, due to which it did not have devastating effects.

Uttarakhand Earthquake: Pithoragarh shaken by earthquake, intensity 3.5, know what to do in case of earthquake

Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Malakand, Abbottabad, Batagram, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Texalia, Pind Dadan Khan and many other parts of the country. No information about loss of life or property has been received so far. Earthquakes of varying intensities occur frequently in Pakistan. The deadliest earthquake to hit Pakistan in 2005 killed more than 74,000 people.