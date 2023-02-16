Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits southeast Turkey

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 occurred near the province of Hatay in southeastern Turkey. About this on Thursday, February 16, reported Turkish Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

It is noted that the focus of tremors lay in the Mediterranean Sea at a depth of 9.2 km. The earthquake was located at a distance of 5.6 km from the coast of Turkey in the province of Hatay.

According to a correspondent “RIA News”, the locals felt the tremors. Also in the region, several buildings collapsed, which were previously affected by a series of strong earthquakes in the province of Kahramanmaras on February 6.

Earlier, on February 15, health experts warned of the threat of secondary consequences of the earthquake. Thus, the southeast of the Turkish region may become the epicenter of the spread of cholera. This is primarily due to the lack of clean water, sewerage, heating and regular medical care.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmarash in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria. According to the latest data, the number of victims of the earthquake in Turkey amounted to 36,187 people. According to the latest data, as a result of natural disasters in Turkey, 36,187 people died. Another 108,068 people were affected.

On February 14, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe, Hans Kluge, called the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria the worst natural disaster in the region in the last 100 years. According to Kluge, 26 million people in both countries are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in turn, said that the search and rescue operation after the earthquake in the country will last until the last survivor is removed from the rubble.

