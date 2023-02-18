Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 recorded in Turkey

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit Turkey. About this February 18 informed European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

Tremors were recorded at 22:31 (MSK). The source lay at a depth of 10 km. The epicenter was located 54 km from the city of Kahramanmarash, which is home to about 376 thousand people.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmarash in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria.

According to the latest data, the death toll in the earthquake in Turkey is 40,642 people. It is also reported that 430,000 people have been evacuated from disaster areas.

On February 9, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was registered in the central part of Turkey. Later that day, several more earthquakes with magnitudes between 2.0 and 4.3 occurred, according to EMSC.

Since the first earthquake, at least 285 aftershocks have been registered in the country. Most of the aftershocks were recorded in the central part of Turkey.

On February 15, health experts warned of the threat of secondary effects from the earthquake. Thus, the south-east of the Turkish region may become the epicenter of the spread of cholera. This is primarily due to the lack of clean water, sewerage, heating and regular medical care.