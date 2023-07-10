Earthquake tremors in two districts of Jammu and Kashmir, cracks in many houses

Jammu, 10 July (Hindustan Times). Earthquake tremors were felt in two districts of Jammu and Kashmir, Kishtwar and Doda on Monday morning. Because of this many houses got cracked. However, there is no report of any casualty or injury. Many homes have suffered structural damage due to the seismic activity.

People are scared due to the tremors of two consecutive earthquakes. Earthquake tremors were felt in Kishtwar and its surrounding areas. Here cracks appeared on the walls, roofs and foundations. This has raised concerns about the safety and stability of the affected structures.

Officials said that at 05.38 am, an earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale occurred 12 km from Kishtwar. At the same time another earthquake of magnitude 4.9 occurred 12 km away from Doda. Initial reports indicate that there are worrying cracks in homes but there have been no reports of collapse of structures or injuries. Several low and high intensity earthquakes have occurred in the region in the last month. Due to this, residential buildings including schools, hospitals and government offices have been damaged.