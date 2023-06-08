Earth’s average temperature will increase by two degrees by 2041, the scope of diseases will increase

Kanpur, 08 June (Hindustan Times). The average temperature of the earth is increasing due to indiscriminate felling of trees and pollution being spread by people. According to scientists, by 2041 the average temperature of the earth will increase by two degrees. This will increase the scope of diseases in India and especially children will be affected the most. Along with this, the extinction of pollinating insects will also affect the crops.

Meteorologist Dr. SN Sunil Pandey of Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agricultural Technology told on Thursday that the thermal balance of the earth is getting worse. The most important reason behind this is pollution and the second is continuous cutting of trees. The deterioration of the thermal balance of the earth has become a matter of concern among scientists all over the world. Scientists doing research say that the average temperature of the earth has increased by 1.2 degree Celsius after the industrial era started. According to UNEP, if greenhouse gas emissions continue at this rate, the temperature will increase by 1.5 degrees by the year 2027 and 2 degrees by 2041. Once we reach 2 degrees, we will embark on an unpleasant and terrifying journey into the unknown. However, scientists are engaged in research work to somehow allow the average temperature of the earth to remain constant around 1.2 degree Celsius. For this, the measures discovered by the scientists will also be implemented on the world stage.

Diseases will increase, crops will be affected

The meteorologist said that when the average temperature of the earth reaches two degrees, then man will be troubled in controlling his body temperature. Because the sweat will not be able to dry due to high temperature and high humidity together. A lighter version of a similar situation was witnessed in Mumbai in April this year when 14 people died during a conference. Not only this, increase in temperature will not only affect the yield of the crops but also reduce the nutrition in them. The amount of zinc and protein in crops will be less, due to which the death rate of children will increase. Talking about rice alone, 13 crore people will be affected due to deficiency of B-vitamins. Apart from anaemia, this causes tantric tube defect in children. Vitamin B-1 deficiency will affect 6.7 crore people, it causes heart, brain and nerve stroke. Iron deficiency will lead to anaemia, increased maternal and child mortality and will affect functionality. Crops will also be affected by the extinction of pollinating insects due to increase in temperature.