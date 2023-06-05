East Central Railway struggling with lack of money, 40 bed RPF barrack work stopped at Rajendranagar terminal

The work on the 40-bed RPF barrack being built at Rajendranagar terminal has stopped due to lack of money. For the safety of passengers, East Central Railway had planned to construct a 40-bed RPF barrack. Work was also started for the construction of barracks at a short distance from platform number one of Rajendranagar terminal, but the construction company has stopped the work due to lack of funds. According to the information, the concerned construction company had got the work done till the foundation, but now it is also waiting for the payment of money from the Railways.

Railways had approved the construction of RPF barracks in the year 2019.

Actually, the construction work of 40-bed RPF barrack at Rajendranagar railway station was approved in the year 2019 itself and it was to be completed in seven months. According to the information, the Railways had fixed the deadline for the construction of barracks on 27 December 2019. The surprising thing is that even after four years, the work ahead of the foundation has not progressed. In fact, for any construction work of the railway, approval of site plan, GDA and other technical things is necessary, but the site plan itself was approved by the railways in October 2021 and after all the formalities, the construction of barracks was started in October 2021. .

Construction company stopped work due to lack of money

For the construction of RPF barrack, an amount of more than one crore 61 lakh was fixed earlier. Later this amount was increased to two crore one lakh 78 thousand. Meanwhile, the construction company approached the Divisional Railway Manager of East Central Railway for money. But after not getting the money, the construction company stopped the work. So far, work worth more than 46 lakh has been done here.

how far is the work done

If you move from platform number one of Rajendranagar terminal towards Howrah line, you will find a half-incomplete construction site on the right side. Here the foundation work has been completed and piling of many pillars has been done. Sand, ballast and other things used in construction work will be seen at the work site.

