East Singhbhum: Lover couple committed suicide by hanging, police recovered both bodies

East Singhbhum, Dilip Poddar : East Singhbhum Police recovered the dead body of a lover couple hanging on a Mahua tree in Bonta village of Bodam police station area of ​​the district on Wednesday morning. The incident is being told late Tuesday night. Bodam police reached the spot at 8 am on Wednesday. Under-inspector Dilip Majhi of Bodam police station and other policemen in the presence of the villagers got the dead bodies removed from the tree and sent them to MGM Medical College for post-mortem. Before this, as soon as the information was received early in the morning, a large number of people gathered at the spot and started identifying the two.

Here, some people also made a video of it and posted it on social media. Police has identified the dead bodies as Ninda Singh (23 years) and Kuni Birua (18 years), residents of Kutimakuli of Bonta Panchayat.

It is said that both were lovers. The love affair was going on between the two for the last several years and both wanted to get married, perhaps their families were not ready for the marriage. That’s why they must have thought that if we are not united while alive, can we die together for each other. Both belong to Balig and tribal community. Police is investigating the case.

