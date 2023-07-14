East Zone team announced for Deodhar Trophy, Saurabh Tiwari gets captaincy

to be held in Puducherry from 24 July Deodhar Trophy The East Zone team has been announced for Captain of the team Khabbu Batsman of Jamshedpur Saurabh Tiwari has been created. Saurabh Tiwary scored a total of 653 runs in the 2022-23 Ranji season at an average of 59.36. Jamshedpur’s left-handed batsman Virat Singh and young wicket-keeper batsman Kumar Kushagra have also been included in the 15-member squad. Jharkhand’s Utkarsh Singh has also managed to find a place in the team, while all-rounder Anukul Roy has been kept on standby. Virat Singh had withdrawn his name from Duleep Trophy due to injury.

Virat Singh was rehabbing at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The team was selected on Thursday at the JSCA Stadium. The convenor of the selection committee is Devashish Chakraborty, secretary of JSCA. In the league-cum-knockout basis, East Zone will play their first match against Central Zone on July 24, second match against North East Zone on July 26, third match against North Zone on July 28, fourth match against South Zone on July 30 and fifth match against South Zone on July 24. It will be from West Zone on August 1. The top two teams will play the final on August 3.

East Zone Team

Utkarsh Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran (Vice-captain), Rishabh Das, Saurabh Tiwary (captain), Shubhranshu Senapati, Virat Singh, Sudeep Kumar Gharami, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Abhishek Porel, Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abhinav Chowdhary, Mani Shankar Mura Singh , Mukhtar Hussain, Akash Deep. Reserved players: Vikram Das, Shiv Shankar Rao, Anukul Roy, Pradipto Pramanik, Tarini Sa, Abhijeet Saket.

IND vs WI, 1st Test: West Indies battered by Yashasvi and Rohit’s century, India tighten screws on the first test t)Deodhar trophy news