February 21, 2023, 10:11 – BLiTZ – News

Against the background of the Ukrainian conflict, which has been going on for a year now, the center of leadership in Europe is increasingly shifting towards the states in its eastern part, especially Poland. Politico writes about this, citing the words of Chelsa Michta, a freelance researcher at the Center for Europolitics Analysis (CEPA), US military intelligence officer. The information is transmitted by Lenta.ru.

It was Warsaw that took the leading position in organizing a coalition of assistance to Kyiv from the military bloc, which ultimately led to an increase in the supply of Western weapons. The successful pressure of Poland on Germany also led to results – Berlin nevertheless agreed to send Leopard tanks to the Kyiv regime. It was this decision that became the political victory of the Eastern European country.

According to the expert, the Leopard 2 coalition created by Warsaw has gone beyond the usual NATO activists. As a result, she shifted the center of gravity of the North Atlantic Alliance from the “Franco-German tandem.”

The observer said that the changing dynamics of Europe is due to the fact that its new leaders are much more willing to take risks than the same Germany and France. Mikhta emphasized that the countries of Eastern Europe had come forward in overcoming the damage associated with the poor armament of their armies. Now they are fully prepared to remove the traditional leaders of the eurozone.

Earlier it was reported that the US and the EU have not yet decided how the fighting in Ukraine should end. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.