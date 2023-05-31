Eat eggs daily but do not forget to check expiry date before buying, this mistake can cause food poisoning

Bareilly: This song ‘Sunday ho ya mande roz khao unde’ is famous for no reason. Egg is very beneficial for health. But, eating eggs in summer can also lead to food poisoning. Before buying eggs in summer, do check their expiry date. Because, in summer, the egg has started spoiling in 3 to 4 days. The government has issued a guideline before the purchase of eggs. It has been told about buying eggs, and eating them. Those who do will also have to take precaution.

Date of production with pin code will remain on egg tray

The government has fixed the responsibility of the shopkeepers to maintain the quality of eggs, and by fixing the expiry time. It states that to maintain the quality of eggs, the shopkeepers must compulsorily enter the production date, pin code through a sticker on the egg tray. These eggs should be sold within three days of the production date. It remains to be seen from which city or town the egg has been bought. Eggs start spoiling in three to four days in summer. Shopkeepers gave kept eggs to people. In view of the loss, the government has issued instructions regarding its sale and other aspects. Instructions have been given to keep eggs coming from poultry farms in cold stores. However, eggs are currently kept in godowns. is not kept.

Supply of eggs from Punjab in Bareilly, but demand decreased in summer

Bareilly, Pilibhit, Badayun, and Shahjahanpur in Bareilly division of Uttar Pradesh receive eggs from Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and Kashipur in Uttarakhand. Eggs are also sold at various places. Eggs spoil quickly in summer. Eating bad eggs increases the risk of intestinal swelling, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and food poisoning. That’s why fresh eggs should be eaten.

There are many benefits of eating eggs

Egg is very beneficial for health. Nutrition is rich in boiled egg. It is very good for health, skin and hair, but excessive consumption is also harmful. Therefore, take eggs in limited quantity. By eating eggs, the amount of good cholesterol is high, they are less prone to heart related diseases. According to a study, if you consume 2 boiled eggs for 6 weeks, it will increase the amount of good cholesterol in the body. It is rich in anti-oxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Helpful in increasing light, bone-brain also strong

Vitamin-A is found in plenty in eggs, which is beneficial for the eyes. Eggs can be included in the diet to increase eyesight. Anti-oxidants, proteins and many vitamins are found in plenty. It boosts immunity. help to strengthen. There is a lot of vitamin-D in eggs. It can prove to be a superfood to keep the bones healthy. It strengthens the bones. Choline is found in eggs, which is helpful for the brain. This can help in increasing memory power. That’s why it is said that eating eggs daily can make the mind sharp.

