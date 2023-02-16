EC abandons plan to impose sanctions against Russian nuclear sector – News

HomeNewsEC abandons plan to...

EC abandons plan to impose sanctions against Russian nuclear sector

February 16, 2023

February 16, 2023, 22:04 – BLiTZ – News The European Commission abandoned its intention to impose sanctions restrictions on the nuclear sector of the Russian Federation and its representatives. Such information is shared by Politico, citing unnamed diplomats.

The executive body of the European Union initially notified the EU states that it was trying to develop sanctions against the civil nuclear sector of the Russian Federation. In addition, before a meeting of European Union leaders last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for restricting Rosatom.

However, according to media interlocutors, this plan failed. “Unfortunately, the nuclear sector is not included in this package,” one European diplomat said.

The publication emphasizes that Hungary has long opposed sanctions against the nuclear sector, explaining this position by its dependence on Rosatom. To prevent a possible veto by Budapest, the European Union considered the possibility of including individual representatives of this company in the sanctions list, but in the end abandoned this idea.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the US Department of State Victoria Nuland said that the United States, together with partners in the G7, plan to adopt another large-scale package of sanctions restrictions against the Russian Federation. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.

