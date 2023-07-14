Echoed in Paris in front of Prime Minister Modi, 'Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindustan Hamara...'

Paris, July 14 (Hindustan). Paris, the capital of France, witnessed the valor of the Indian forces on Friday. The song ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindostan Hamara…’ also echoed in front of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present as the chief guest at the special parade organized on the annual celebration of France ‘Bastille Day’. All the three forces of the Indian Army displayed their valor along with the forces of France.

Prime Minister Modi of India was received by the First Lady of France, Bridget Macron and the Prime Minister of France, Elisabeth Borne, upon his arrival at France’s exclusive Bastille Day parade. French President Emmanuel Macron warmly embraced the Indian Prime Minister as he arrived at the parade site on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. Contingents of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force also marched in the parade. When the might of Rafale was seen in the sky, the Punjab Regiment of the Indian Army marched under the leadership of Captain Aman Jagtap. ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindostan Hamara…’ was also played during the march of the Punjab Regiment.

During this, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, describing India as a strategic partner and friend of France, describing India as a giant in world history, a country playing a decisive role for the future. He wrote that it gives us great pleasure to welcome India as the guest of honor for this year’s 14th July parade.

Quoting Macron’s tweet, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that inspired by its age-old ethos, India is determined to do everything possible to make the whole world peaceful, prosperous and sustainable. 1.4 billion Indians will always be grateful to France for being a strong and reliable partner. He hoped to further deepen this bond.