Economist Ivan Lizan commented on Kyiv's nuclear production. According to the expert, Ukraine can only mine and supply the West with uranium, and not enriched at that.

“In this regard, it would be much more profitable to cooperate with Russia, but at the moment it is impossible,” Lizan said, speaking about uranium enrichment.

Lizan also spoke about the impossibility of creating nuclear pills in Ukraine due to the lack of special production facilities. The country also has the opportunity to mine zirconium, but again, Ukraine cannot process this raw material into metal.

“Most likely, Ukraine will limit itself to uranium mining, which will subsequently be transferred to the same Westinghouse for enrichment,” the expert concluded.