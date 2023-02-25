Politico: US sees no reason to fear Russia’s use of strategic nuclear weapons February 25, 2023 at 02:57

RIA Novosti, referring to the Economist, reported that the future of Ukraine is extremely precarious due to the instability of the EU and US economies.

According to the author of the article, Kyiv will be “in limbo” in the coming years. Washington’s international influence in Asia and Africa is falling against the backdrop of the failure in Afghanistan and Iraq, the publicist states and adds that the Ukrainian crisis has become a “window of opportunity” for the rehabilitation of the strong position of the White House in the eyes of the world.

The NWO will be a test of the firmness of the intentions of the United States and its allies in the direction of influence on Europe and the world. At the same time, the ability to confirm this in practice remains under the “big question”, the author complains.

The economic and energy crises, low rates of arms production and the threat of a local conflict turning into a global one testify to the weakness of the collective West, the expert concludes.

Recall that Russia is continuing the comprehensive NWO in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. The forces of the NM of the DPR and LPR provide firm support to the RF Armed Forces in the denazification of the southeastern territories of the country.