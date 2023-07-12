ED again summons Bengal Law Minister Malay Ghatak to Delhi in coal smuggling case

In the coal smuggling case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested West Bengal Law Minister Malay Ghatak has been summoned once again. He has been asked to come to the ED headquarters in Delhi in the third week of this month. Doubts remain on whether Ghatak will appear in the ED office at the given time or not. However, in response to the notice sent earlier, the Law Minister had said during the Panchayat election campaign that let the elections be over, I will come to Delhi and answer all the questions.

Malay Ghatak has already received ED’s notice

ED sources say that this is not the first time that Ghatak has been called to Delhi. Even before this, Law Minister Malay Ghatak was called to the ED office by sending a notice in connection with the investigation of coal smuggling. panchayat elections in bengal He refused to appear by giving the reason for being there. The minister had sought some more time from the ED. After this, the ED has sent a new notice to the Malay Ghatak asking him to appear in the Central Investigation Agency’s office in Delhi in the third week of the month.

Raids were conducted at several locations in Malay in September

It is being told that in September last year, the CBI had raided several places of Malay Ghatak from Kolkata to Asansol. The minister was also questioned at his official residence in Dalhousie area of ​​Kolkata. Following the arrest of several officials of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), the Central Investigation Agency launched a probe into the coal smuggling case against Malay Ghatak. The Malay component is originally from Asansol and is the Trinamool Congress MLA from the Asansol North Assembly seat.

ED notice to CM Mamata Banerjee’s daughter-in-law Rujira and Bengal Law Minister Malay Ghatak in coal smuggling case