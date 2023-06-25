ED and IT raid lasted for 68 hours at the house of big industrialist Ajay Singh of Begusarai, fake bills recovered on a large scale

Begusarai. In the tax evasion case, the ED and Income Tax Department team returned late at 2 am after a 68-hour raid at Begusarai residence of Ajay Kumar Singh alias Karu Singh, brother-in-law of Bihar government minister Vijay Chaudhary and one of the big businessmen of Begusarai. returned. Due to the departure of the team late at night, no information is available about the action taken during the raid, but if sources are to be believed, the team has taken away many important documents by filling them in two big bags. This can be confirmed after matching the documents received from here and the evidence found in the action taken at his other locations across the country. After the team left the house, the family members heaved a sigh of relief.

Fake bills recovered on a large scale

According to the information received from the sources, during the raid, a large number of fake bills have been recovered from the house, due to which the tax was being manipulated. Apart from this, the team has taken a dozen bank accounts, documents related to financial transactions, many land-property documents, evidence related to various types of investments, tenders being taken fraudulently and other documents. About one crore cash has also been recovered without accounting.

Raid lasted for 68 hours

It is worth mentioning that the team on Thursday at 25 locations of sensor Ajay Kumar Singh alias Karu Singh, brother-in-law of Bihar government’s Finance Minister Vijay Chaudhary and close to JDU national president Lalan Singh and director of more than 12 building, mining, building and industrial establishments. raided together. Raids were conducted in Begusarai, Patna, Delhi, Kolkata, Odisha and NCR, in which raids continued for 68 hours at the residence of Srikrishna Nagar Begusarai. Many of his close relatives were also raided. Discussions are hot in the district and outside the district regarding this raid which has lasted for the longest time in the district.

