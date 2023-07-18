ED arrested chit fund company owner Kaustav Rai last night

Kolkata, Vikas Kumar Gupta: ED’s action is going on continuously in West Bengal. Once again, taking major action in the case of chit fund fraud, the ED has arrested Kaustav Roy, close to Trinamool Congress and the owner of the chit fund company. It is being told that ED arrested Kaustav late on Monday night on charges of financial impropriety. Kaustav Roy has been accused of financial irregularities many times before. A few months back his office and house were raided by the Income Tax Department.

ED arrested after day long search in Kaustav’s house

Significantly, while searching and interrogating Kaustav’s house throughout the day, ED arrested him late at night. According to sources, many documents were recovered from him during earlier searches as well, but no action was taken against him then. According to ED sources, summons was sent to Kaustav Roy on Monday morning. But he had given a letter to ED saying that it is not possible for him to be present in the morning.

Abhishek Banerjee will also attend the meeting of opposition parties along with Mamta Banerjee, meeting is on July 18 in Bengaluru

ED sent summons to Kaustav Roy

Kaustav Roy had also told Idi that there would be time to meet Idi in the afternoon. ED accepted his point and asked him to appear at 4 pm. Kaustav Roy had entered the ED office on Monday. According to ED sources, he was arrested at around 1 am after continuous questioning. Central authorities have confiscated Kaustav Roy’s mobile phone.

BJP accused Mamta Banerjee, said- did nothing to stop violence in panchayat elections

Kaustav will be produced in Bankshall Court today

Kaustav Rai will be produced today in the special ED court at Bankshall Court. Significantly, the opposition claims that he is close to the Trinamool Congress. He has been seen many times with the leaders of the ruling party. However, further action will be taken by the ED only after appearing in the court.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is responsible for violence and loot in panchayat elections, said Shubhendu Adhikari and Sukant Majumdar fund fraud