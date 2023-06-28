ED arrested Supertech owner RK Arora, many cases are registered

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested RK Arora, chairman and owner of real estate company Supertech, on charges of money laundering. Official sources gave this information. Giving information, he said that after the third round of questioning at the ED office here, Arora was taken into custody under different sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is likely to be produced before a special PMLA court today and the ED will request for his remand. The money laundering case against Supertech Group, its directors and promoters is based on various FIRs lodged by the police in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The ED had attached assets worth over Rs 40 crore of the real estate group and its directors in April.

Many allegations against the directors of Supertech



According to the FIR, several allegations of cheating were made against Supertech and its directors. It was alleged that he had taken money from the buyers as advance for the booked flats but failed to hand over the possession of those flats to the customers. As we told you earlier also, ED had seized assets worth more than Rs 40 crores of the real estate group and its directors in the month of April. At the same time, last year too, after the court’s order, the illegal twin towers of Supertech in Noida were demolished using more than 3,000 kg of explosives.

Seized property worth more than 40 crores



RK Arora is also the chairman of the National Real Estate Development Council, an organization of builders. The Enforcement Directorate told that, under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, assets worth more than 40 crores of Supertech and its directors have been seized.