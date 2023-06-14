ED arrests Tamil Nadu power minister in money laundering case

New Delhi, 14 June (Hindustan Times). The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji in the early hours of Wednesday. ED takes Senthil Balaji into custody after completing raids in money laundering case.

V. Senthil Balaji has been arrested under the PMLA Act after a long interrogation. He was then taken to Omandurar Government Hospital in Chennai for medical examination. During this, Minister Senthil was seen crying.

It is noteworthy that under the cash for jobs scam, the Supreme Court had given permission to the police and ED to investigate last month. ED searches Tamil Nadu power minister’s residence under provision of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Last month, the Income Tax Department also raided the houses of Balaji’s close friends.