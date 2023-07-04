ED arrests two more in Cheshire Home Road land case, will be presented in PMLA court today

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Rajesh Rai and Bharat Prasad on Monday night after questioning them in connection with the purchase and sale of land on Cheshire Home Road by forging documents. They will be produced in the PMLA court on Tuesday. ED can take these accused on remand for further questioning. In this way, a total of 12 accused have been arrested in this case so far.

ED has started action in the case of purchase and sale of land located on Cheshire Home Road after investigation and arrest of the land occupied by the army. Significantly, this land of Cheshire Home Road has been bought by Vishnu Agarwal. In the investigation done by the forensic lab, the purchase and sale of this land has been confirmed by forgery in the documents. The ED had called Rajesh Rai, the grandson of the fake owner of this land, and Bharat Prasad, who had taken the power of attorney from him, for questioning. After questioning, both were arrested.

Imtiaz and Bharat Prasad had taken power of attorney from Rajesh Rai:

The ED had investigated the land case of Khata No-37 Plot No-28 of Cheshire Home Road of Badgain Zone. In this, it was found that the sale of land in the year 1948 from Gangadhar Rai was shown in the name of Jagdish Rai by forgery in the original document kept in the Registry Office of Kolkata. After this, the forgery gang declared Jagdish’s grandson Rajesh as the legal heir of the land.

After this, Imtiaz Ahmed and Bharat Prasad took power of attorney to sell the land from him. Imtiaz Ahmed has been arrested and sent to jail in connection with the purchase and sale of land occupied by the army. Imtiaz and Bharat Prasad, after taking power of attorney, sold this land to Puneet Bhargava, close to Prem Prakash, for Rs 1.50 crore. After this Puneet Bhargava sold this land to businessman Vishnu Aggarwal for Rs 1.78 crore. Out of this, Puneet Bhargava gave Rs 1.50 crore to Prem Prakash.