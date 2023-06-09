ED attaches assets worth Rs 60.4 cr of Malaika Multi State Credit Co-operative Society

New Delhi, 09 June (Hindustan Times). The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 60.4 crore of Malaika Multi State Credit Co-operative Society (MMCCS). ED has taken this action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)-2002 Act.

In a statement issued on Friday, the ED said that action has been taken in the case of financial fraud related to diversion of depositors’ money in MMCCS. The central probe agency has provisionally attached 52 immovable properties, including flats, shops and lands in Maharashtra and Karnataka worth Rs 60.44 crore, belonging to Gilbert Baptiste, his family members, associates and entities controlled by him under the PMLA 2002 Act. Has gone.

The Enforcement Directorate said investigation under the PMLA was initiated on the basis of an FIR and two chargesheets filed by the Mira Road Police Station in Maharashtra. ED probe has revealed that Malaika Multistate Credit Cooperative Society was established in 2010 by Marceline Baptiste Gilbert Baptiste.