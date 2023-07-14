ED claims in High Court: Rs 350 crore transaction in primary teacher recruitment corruption

The Central Investigation Agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) has presented its report in the High Court on Friday on the transaction of money in primary teacher recruitment corruption in West Bengal. In this report, the ED has claimed that a transaction of about Rs 350 crore has taken place in the primary teacher recruitment corruption case. The Enforcement Directorate on Friday submitted this report in a sealed cover before Calcutta High Court Justice Amrita Sinha in the hearing of the case.

Corruption money invested in Tollywood

According to the Central Investigation Agency, 43 movable assets worth about Rs 15 crore, about 100 bank accounts have been seized from corruption case accused Kuntal Ghosh, Shantanu Bandyopadhyay, Ayan Sheel and their family members. The money of corruption has been invested in Bengali films in Tollywood. Apart from this, investments have also been made by purchasing movable and immovable properties in different parts. ED has told in its report that so far property and cash worth Rs 126 crore 70 lakh have been seized.

CBI submitted the report in a sealed cover to the High Court

Meanwhile, on the complaint made by Kuntal Ghosh against the CBI, the SP of CBI presented a separate report. Kuntal Ghosh had alleged that he was being pressurized by the CBI to name Abhishek Banerjee. The CBI in its report has termed these allegations as baseless. In this case too, on the complaint of Kuntal Ghosh, the CBI has submitted the report in a sealed envelope. The CBI claims that the entire complaint is baseless. Along with this, the CBI has also questioned the role of the management of the Central Revision in its report. CBI has also registered a complaint against them.

Instructions to prepare list of illegally employed teachers

CBI has demanded CCTV footage for 180 days as per rules. But footage for more than seven days was not found here. After seeing the report, Justice asked Amrita Sinha that if so much money has been collected from this corruption, then why are you still not able to find out the mastermind of this corruption. Petitioner’s lawyer Ramesh Malik told the court that 42 thousand 949 people are still working who did not get jobs as per the rules. In that context, the court directed the CBI to immediately find the illegally employed teachers. After this, the CBI will have to prepare their list and hand it over to the court.

