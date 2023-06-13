Ed entrance exam will be held at 29 centers in Agra

Agra. A meeting was organized in Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University on June 15 regarding the proposed B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination 2023. A meeting was organized with the center heads, static magistrates, representatives of Jhansi University, supervisors and administration officials related to the preparations at Jaypee Auditorium Khandari campus. Additional District Magistrate (City) Anoop Kumar and Dr. Vinod Kumar, Registrar of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University explained in detail about the precautions to be taken during the examination to conduct the examination in a clean and peaceful manner.

13830 candidates will appear in this exam

B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination-2023 District Coordinator (Nodal) of Agra Prof. Anurag Shukla told everyone that 13830 candidates will appear in this examination at total 29 examination centers in Agra. The exam will be held in two shifts, in which the first shift will be conducted from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. In any case, the candidate has to reach the examination center by 8.45 am. In any case, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the entrance examination without the admit card, a photocopy of it and a valid photograph.

Information given to supervisors, static magistrate

Prof. KP Tiwari announced the names of invigilators, static magistrates and center representatives appointed at all centers of examination. On this occasion, representatives of Bundelkhand University, Jhansi Dr. SK Srivastava, Dr. Surendra Sharma cum nodal coordinator Prof. Yashodhara Sharma, Prof. Santosh Bihari Sharma also told various important information related to the examination to the center heads, supervisors, static magistrates and center representatives present.