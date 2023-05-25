ED prepares to take Sanjay Sherpuria on remand after arrest, many ministers-officers may be questioned

Lucknow: Fraudster Sanjay Rai Sherpuria has been arrested for not cooperating in the investigation of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Ed The team was trying to get the secret out of him during interrogation. It is being told that Sanjay Sherpuria was trying to confuse the ED while answering the questions, due to which he has been arrested. Now ED will interrogate Sanjay Sherpuria afresh by seeking custody remand from the court.

Many serious allegations including money laundering, tax evasion on Sanjay Sherpuria

There are many other serious allegations against Sanjay Sherpuria including money laundering, tax evasion, extortion of money using photos of big leaders. It is being told that the ED has given the arrest memo of Sanjay Sherpuria to the officers of Lucknow Jail. Now Warrant-B will also be filed against him. After filing Warrant-B, Sanjay Sherpuria will also have to get his bail in the money laundering case to come out of jail.

FIR registered in Lucknow after arrest from Kanpur

ED has collected many concrete evidences against Sanjay Rai Sherpuria. Sanjay Sherpuria was caught by STF from Kanpur Central Station on 25th April. An FIR was registered against him at the Vibhutikhand police station in the capital Lucknow and he was sent to jail. The STF is probing the matter, while the ED has also registered a case in this matter. Since then the teams of ED and STF are engaged in questioning Sanjay Sherpuria.

Sometimes silence and sometimes try to mislead

It is being told that during the questions, Sanjay Sherpuria kept silence many times and many times tried to mislead the team. During interrogation, he also tried to show his status on the basis of relations with big people. Based on the information and evidence received so far from Sanjay Sherpuria, the ED can interrogate many leaders and officers as well.

