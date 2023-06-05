ED Raid in Dhanbad and Hazaribagh, raids going on at many places of 3 businessmen, know the whole matter

ED Raid In Jharkhand: ED’s crackdown continues once again in Jharkhand. Let us inform that in Dhanbad and Hazaribagh districts of the state, ED officials arrived at the residence of a Karibari in the early morning on Monday. It is being told that the ED team is raiding the bases of sand trader Jagannarayan Singh. The ED officials have prohibited entry and exit of anyone inside the house and are going through the documents. It is also being told that apart from this, raids are going on at the places of two more businessmen.

Raid in case related to sand mining of Aurangabad

According to the information received from the sources, it is being told that this entire raid is taking place in the case related to sand mining in Aurangabad, Bihar. However, ED officials are still refusing to say anything. It is also being told that the Ranchi ED team has reached the bases of sand trader Jagnarayan Singh alias Jagan Singh in Dhanbad and Hazaribagh on Monday morning to conduct this raid. The residence of businessman Jai Narayan Singh alias Jagan Singh is in the Polytechnic Road of Sadar police station area where the ED team is taking action. If sources are to be believed, apart from Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, the ED team is also conducting raids in this matter in Kolkata and Aurangabad.

update in progress…