ED raids 24 locations of JDU MLC, RJD leaders and sand traders, many important documents seized

Patna. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday took major action in two states including Bihar and Jharkhand in the case related to sand business. Mainly JDU MLC Radhacharan Seth as well as Subhash Yadav, Sanjay Singh, Ashok Kumar, Jagannarayan and Satish Kumar associated with RJD at about 24 different locations including Patna, Danapur, Aurangabad, Bhojpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Hazaribagh. Along with Idi Dabish. All these sand traders are related to Bradson and Aditya Multicom, which do government sand work in Bihar. During the raid which lasted for about four to five hours, the central agency has seized many important documents.

Evidence of huge wealth was also found

ED sources say that during the investigation, evidence of sand traders having huge assets has also been found. ED was collecting information about the sand traders for the last several months. He got some information from the FIR lodged against the sand traders and sand business companies in different districts in the case related to sand.

Dabish simultaneously at 24 places

Different teams of ED on Monday morning raided JDU MLC Radha Charan Seth’s Patna (SK Puri, Veerchand Patel Path, Ara Anaith Bihari Mill residence and farm house), Subhash Yadav’s Patna, Danapur, Aurangabad, Dhanbad Punj Kumar Singh and Apart from five places of Jagannarayan Singh and his associates, the residence of former Jharkhand Cricket Board secretary Sanjay Singh at Hazaribagh Mission Road, Ranchi and a total of 24 places were raided simultaneously.

ED’s eye on Balu’s illegal earning documents

During raids at these sand traders, ED focused its attention on the documents which were directly related to the illegal earnings of sand. According to ED sources, apart from Radha Charan Seth, Subhash Yadav, Jagannarayan Singh and Ashok Kumar, some important documents have been seized from Sanjay Singh’s hideouts, which ED officials have taken along. According to ED sources, evidence has also been found of transactions of huge amount in the sand business. After checking all the documents, ED will take further action. The ED is currently refraining from saying anything officially in this matter. Official sources told that the situation will be clear in two days after the assessment of the documents. After this officially anything can be said.

Central security companies engaged for security

The ED had made adequate security arrangements in view of the law and order before the big sand businessmen laid their hands here. Along with Patna, Aurangabad, Bhojpur, central security forces were engaged in security work in Dhanbad and Hazaribagh. After the completion of the investigation, the central security forces also returned along with the ED officials.

Important evidence was found in Income Tax raid

According to ED sources, in the month of February, the team of Income Tax Department raided the bases of JDU MLC. During the raid, the Income Tax team had seized many important documents. Based on this action of the Income Tax Department, ED had started investigating the nexus spread in sand business.

